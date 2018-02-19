Speech to Text for Dekalb County man under mental evaluation

first at four... a dekalb county man is being held for mental evaluation after some disturbing posts on social media! according to the dekalb county sheriff's office - 21- year-old cole barnes - who was arrested for walking into a school with a pellet gun last week - is still being held for a mental evaluation after investigators looked at his social media pages... thanks for joining us... i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's scottie kay is live in dekalb county -- where she asked community members what they thought about the man's posts and law enforcement's response... everyone i talked to today agreed social media can be dangerous... and they tell me they're thankful that local law enforcement is paying attention to it... "it's very scary. it feels like no one is monitoring anythingnot even their parents." kristal almond is a teacher in dekalb county and says after the school shooting in florida, she's become extra worried about her students and what they may be posting on social media... "i wish there was some kind of regulation where they couldn't post any and everything." "social media is probably like the biggest thing right now. i mean, it's where you can learn about people." and that's exactly why officials with the dekalb county sheriff's office say they always check social media pages for anyone who may be under investigation... including 21-year-old cole barnes, who was arrested last week after officials say he took a pellet gun into sylvania high school after hours while students were inside... officials amental evaluation has been ordered for barnes after they found some disturbing social media posts, including pictures of guns and knifes on his facebook page... "it shocks me because it's alabama, not florida. i mean, i don't expect that here. it's scary because it can happen anywhere." brooks says he's still worried about the future.. because he thinks another scary part of social media is people who like to imitate others... "i hope there's not too many people out there that want to do exactly what he did, actually bring a gun in. i mean, it puts a lot of fear in everybody. it's not a good thing." "they should be held accountable. officials with the dekalb county sheriff's office tell me social mediahelps them do their job.. by giving them a better understanding of who they're dealing with... live in dekalb county,