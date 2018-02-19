Speech to Text for LawCall: Texting and Driving

on point we pull them out. you can send your questions tomalley mail. getting us started is talking about texting and driving. we know we're not supposed to do it. supplemental -- a lot of folks do it. and we run into it in cases we're working on. we'll subpoena the phone records of the provider for the defendant driver and oftentimes we'll see things, you know, the pre and post accident that we can dance around the time line of when the accident occurred. and not only civil liability but criminal law as well. your first offense $25, court cost and similar to speeding ticket you, get two points on your record and the second is 50-dollar fine. it's illegal and increases liability in civil days -- cases and can rise to punitive damages. it's a risk you're taking divert attention away from driving, and in some studies it equates to drunk driving. so it's something we're seeing much more in the last seven or eight years than we did pre texting and all that stuff. but something to be aware of. it enhances your criminal liability and civil liability and going on far too much and seeing many more significant rear-end collisions where it would be a rear-ender or amie never fender bender, we're seeing horrific injuries with people not paying attention to where they're going and it can happen to anybody and everyone thinks it's not going to happen to them and it's significantly happening over and over in this community, and maybe those laws should be