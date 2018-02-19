Speech to Text for Spike in Gun Sales after Shootings

just days after the deadly school shooting in florida ... hearts are heavy ... but life goes on. for many ... that lifestyle includes going to gun shows. waay 31's brittany collins is live from huntsville to find out ... if mass shootings persuade people to purchase guns. brittany. marylee and greg ... employees from the alabama gun show in fort payne wouldn't allow any news media inside the building. so ... i met with one man who goes to those gun shows on a regular basis. "if criminals have them, i'm going to have them. that's just how i feel about it." meekel buchannon says he notices more people go togun shows after mass shootings. he says the spike is a natural reaction. it's caused by people looking to buy guns to protect themselves. "once again, we're having the conversation, should we ban assault rifles or ar 15s. so, if i want to get an ar 15 before they ban it then i'll get it now." buchannon sees one loophole in alabama law that he'd like to see tied up. there's no gun buyer background check required when the seller is not a registered dealer. it's perfectly legal in alabama for two parties to make a gun transaction ... with no background check involved. "you can go gun shows and if you got the money you can buy the weapon and walk out with it. i don't agree with that and everyone who owns a gun needs to be of age and go through a background check." buchannon tells me when he was a child ... the adults in the house owned guns. but those weapons were off limits to kids. the adults made it clear ..do not touch. when he heard about the 19- year-old who's confessed to the mass killing in florida ... his first reaction was ... the problem started at home. some might have mental illness. i'm not playing that down. a lot of them have no home raising. they weren't reared by parents. we have a generation of people who are raising themselves. they have no discipline and fear. they grew up on social media and video games. they kill people and get points for it. and now we're surprised? i don't understand that. meekel buchannon does suggest if you have a gun, but no permit--then get it registered. reporting live in huntsvile brttany collins waay 31 news.