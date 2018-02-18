Speech to Text for House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now a huntsvilleman is in the hospital. fire chased him from his house as he screamed for help from neighbors. waay 31's brittany collins reports from knollwood circle to tell you how the man desperately sought out help. first thing every morning ... jane abercrombie looks out her window. when i looked out i saw smoke, and by the time i looked back it was done blazing. coming out the window, the door and everywhere. other neighbors like joshua lee were asleep. that's until the fire victim ran across the street around 7 am begging for help. jumped up out of bed and ran out. my mom said the house was on fire. i ran out side and he had already gone in to the back of the house. lee said the man was in a panic. he tried to grab what he could from inside the house before everything went up in smoke. i just wanted to get him away from the house because at the end of the driveway it was like 100 degrees. it got hot quick. the victim told lee he was sleeping when the fire started. he woke up and wondered through the house. all the smoke he was taking in, he actually said he was dreaming and when he saw the flames is when he ran out of the house. just after living inside the home for a few weeks and re-modeling it --everything inside is destroyed. i hope he can recover all of his stuff. because he came out of his house with the clothes he had on his back and that was it.