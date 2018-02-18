Speech to Text for Local reaction to Florida rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

issue. the florida school shooting has stirred an outpouring of emotion on both sides of the controversial topic. waay 31's meghan dooley is live in huntsville ... where she got one parent's perspective. meghan. marylee and greg ... this issue is hitting home with parents at schools like this one here in huntsville. the mother i talked with says she understands both sides of the issue. for mindy stubblefield ... it's a double-edged sword. sot-"i think there are better ways to manage the situation." stubblefield is a parent herself. she says it's important to protect the second amendment. but she also doesn't seen why certain weapons are needed. sot-"no one needs an ak 47 to go hunting." stubblefield says she couldn't help but think of her own family when she saw the tragedy unfolding in parkland florida. still ... she told me ... she doesn't feel the right to own a gun should be taken away. however ... she says it's important we address how to keep children safe. sot-"this is not something that is going to go away,, people have realized this gets peoples' attentions and makes a statement." beyond that -- stubblefield said she believes its imperative ... not only to monitor gun laws ... but monitor children as well. she even teaches her children what to look out for in case they're ever in a similar situation at school. sot-"i dont think you can ever be fully prepared, as a mom you do everything to protect your kids." this mom says she hopes we can build a safe and better future for children all across the u-s. sot-"as a parent, we need to watch for these signs in our kids..is there something wrong, are they being bullied or god forbid, they're the bully. we as parents need to do a better job in watching for these signs in our kids." mindy stubblefield says parental involvement is key ... not only in helping children understand tragedies ... but also learning from them. reporting live in huntsville, meghan dooley, waay 31 news. new details tonight - the confessed parkland florida gunman-nikolas cruz - wants to plead guilty for his crmes- in effort to avoid the death penalty....also sparing the community a trial that would recount horrific details of his shooting rampage..... thats according to a public defender representing cruz... the attorney also says prosecutors would need to agree not to ask for capital punishment -- by allowing life without parole, instead... the attorney representing cruz says there is no question he is guilty of killing 17 people...the next court date is set for monday morning....cruz is being held without bond in broward county. a gut wrenching day in florida ... as