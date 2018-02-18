Speech to Text for SAT 2 17 2018 WEATHER

meteorologist chris smith ... tracking a rainy weekend. and looking ahead to next week's weather. the rain will end from west to east saturday afternoon and evening. expect the rain to clear from 3 pm through 5 pm from fayetteville and athens to the shoals. rain will end from 4 pm through 6 pm around huntsville, madison, decatur, and hartselle. the end comes for sand mountain, around scottsboro, fort payne, and guntersville, from 5 pm through 7 pm.rain will break during the day sunday, but more rain is in the forecast sunday night.