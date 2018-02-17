Speech to Text for Bulletproof backpack sales spike in wake of school shooting

news... new at ten... bulletproof bookbag sales -- spiked as much as 30-percent tonight-- since wednesday's mass shooting waay 31's charlisa gordon spoke with the owner of a company -- cashing in on the need for parents to protect their children-- in the wake of this violence. she joins us now live in huntsville-- with how the bags could be the difference between life and death. d&d this is a standard backpack..that i've had for years. the way the bulletproof backpack works is...they insert a kevlar material inside the bag... it's about the same size. and something as simple as that could protect children. as the parkland, florida community continues mourn...some parents are taking action and finding ways to protect their children...includi ng buying bulletproof backpacks. sot lilianna williams / 4th grader: in my classroom where i sit the backpacks are on the other side of the room. a thought that inspired joe curran, the founder of bullet blocker.he came up with the idea after visiting his children's classrooms...following a mass shooting a few years ago. sot joe curran / founder, bullet blocker: i looked around the room and saw that all the kids had their backpacks under their desk or hanging from the back of their desk so i kind of figured out what might work. the ex-military and law enforcement dad says the bags are capable of stopping most small and medium caliber ammunition. the parkland shooter used a more powerful weapon...a ar-15 rifle. the company has sold more than 500 backpacks since wednesday's school shooting. but, not everyone is sold on the idea. ryan haughton / anti-bulletproof backpack: i think it's unnecessary. i think you should probably step up your security at school. sot gladys williams / parent: i don't think that it protects them at that moment. i think their backpacks would have to be on for that to help. butt byte they're hiding and i don't think they are going to stop and think i got to go get my backpack. sot jason ezell / parent: they should be kids having fun. they shouldn't have on backpacks on that protect them from getting shot at school. the price tag... a whopping $500 for the most expensive backpack. it was hard to find people around here that would spend $200-$500 on the bulletproof backpack. but, i did find one person that would. sot mary catherine / 4th grader we head to the back of the room where the backpacks are, so if there were some bulletproof backpacks back there we would probably put them on and then we would turn around. in case you were wondering, the back itself is very lightweight. it only weighs about at 4 pounds. reporting live in huntsville charlisa gordon waay 31 news