Speech to Text for Sex Abuse in Athens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the people who live in that neighborhood about the arrest. meghan-"officials say the suspect is being held here, at the limestone county jail -- but neighbors i spoke with say they're absolutely shocked to hear something like this would happen in their neighborhood." sotfrom barry-"well, it surprises me - i'm shocked, this is a pretty good neighborhood. older, established neighborhood." barry mckinney doesn't live far from where athens police say a six year old girl was inappropriately touched... sotfrom barry-"i guess it goes to show we don't know whose living around us..." the man athens police say touched the young girl is santiago de la cruz ramos. investigators say it happened on north malone street sometime over the weekend. ramos has been charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12. sot from barry-" my prayers just go out to the family of the child." reporting in athens, meghan dooley, waay 31 news. police say ramos and the victim are not related. one man is behind bars after robbing a huntsville bank - trying to disguise himself as a woman! huntsville police say 38 year old keon reed was arrested after he robbed the wood-forest national bank on university drive... the robbery happened yesterday afternoon... police also confirm reed was dressed as a woman during the robbery... reed is charged with first degree robbery. his bond has not been set. new tonight... scottsboro police-- hoping to add