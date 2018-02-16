Speech to Text for School Expansion Proposals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

com. back at home, madison city school leaders are grappling with the extensive growth they're seeing. they're holding community meetings around the district to get public input on how parents want to see that growth handled. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at the central office with what the school system is proposing and how parents can participate. will? superintendent robby parker says they are growing by between 200 and 300 students each year. that means they will need two things very soon: a new revenue stream and more schools. let's start with the latter. as part of a 10-year plan, parker proposed: a new 900-student elementary school that would open in 2021 and cost $36 million a new 1200-student middle school by 2023 that would cost about $61 million and include a performing arts center and a new 2000-student high school by 2026 that would cost up to $120 million and include the cost of the land and a stadium alternatively, they could expand james clemens and bob jones by 500 students each for about $18 million parker also explained to parents that a new revenue stream is needed to fund these projects. right now, they have maxed out their debt borrowing until 2028 unless there's a new source of money coming in. parents who want to offer their ideas in person can attend the final community meeting on february 26 or submit their questions or comments through the district's website. reporting live at the central office, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.