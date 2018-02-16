Speech to Text for AR-15

tonight at 10... the gunman who opened fire in florida chose to use an ar-15... this is the 7th mass shooting in the past 6 years in which an ar-15 was used - including las vegas, pulse nightclub in orlando and more recently the texas church shooting...- we know the 19-year-old legally obtained that ar-15 from a gun store in florida...you only need to be 18 to buy a rifle -- waay 31's charlisa gordon dug deeper into the legislation that males that possible. tonight.... the same weapon that took so many innocent lives in parkland florida... is the same firearm the national rifle association calls the most popular rifle in america. sot joshua franklin / gun owner: it is a little concerning. what we're learning now is, it doesn't take much to obtain one. under federal law, you must be 21 years old to buy a handgun... but you only have to be 18 to get a semi-automatic rifle. so, with a simple background check, a young adult like nikolas cruz can walk out of a store with an assault weapon within minutes. sot joshua franklin / gun owner: 18 were letting our boys go to, and girls go to, war for us at 18, so they should be able to you know have something to you know protect themselves with or go hunting with. sot jimayle brown / huntsville resident: being able to possess guns at that young of an age and not having the right mindset and knowing how to, and went to use it, i think it's very dangerous in our society. i spoke to a local gun shop owner off camera about the appeal of the ar 15. he said the former military weapon has soared in popularity, because it's affordable, customizable and powerful...letting off as many as 30 rounds in one magazine. which is a plus for hunting enthusiasts...but also devastating if placed in the wrong hands. sot joshua: i mean background checks are you know i think maybe they need to be a little more in depth, but for the most part you know you really can't stop somebody from doing something bad. currently, only 7 states and the district of columbia have bans on assault weapons...but alabama and florida do not. sot jumayle: alabama definitely should be next in line to have a bad morning to have a band on it, because we don't want the same thing that happened in florida to happen here. waay 31's charlisa gordon reporting... and just to give you an idea...there are an estimate 8- million ar-15s that have been bought already. tonight we reached out to several local congressman and senators about assault rifle bans, but we have not heard back