I-Team HCS failing special needs

tonight . a waay 31 i-team investigation. fighting for students with special needs. many parents have complained to waay 31 . the huntsville city school district -- is failing to give those children the most appropriate education . as federal law requires. and as our investigation continues . this week we uncovered the u.s. department of education's office for civil rights has also been actively investigating the huntsville school board. as of february second . huntsville's b-o-e had more of those cases than any other school district in alabama. waay 31's greg privett has been investigating for months . the challenges parents face. greg? <<greg > "dan and demetria, in october of last year . i requested information from most every school district in our viewing area. information about individualized education programs . or ieps. from the responses i got back . no real problems. all i've gotten from the huntsville school district . though . is failure to deliver. that's despite emails, phone calls and face-to-face requests." <pkg > <nats > acey. finn. carter. price. now nine ... the quadruplets ... sometimes form their own circle of support <show jumping in circle on trampoline >. <nats > finn and acey are typically developing children. <18-23-08 > "my wife and i joann, we have 2 of the boys that are on the autism spectrum." price is a special needs student because he's austistic and suffers from a-d-h-d. but it's carter <18-25-45 > "carter was diagnosed at 2 years old." who's most at-risk of falling behind in the classroom. <18-30-12 > "carter is more significantly impacted. he's minimally verbal. he uses a speech generating voice output device to learn to use his words." sometimes . even noise from the world around him ... can rock carter's world. < benjy crim > "he's the one suffering. you know, carter gets one shot at his education." benjy crim complains the huntsville city board of education is failing to fully follow the federal law . i-d-e-a . or the individuals with disabilities education act. it mandates a free appropriate public education to children with disabilities. <18-38-10 > "our kids with exceptionalities are entitled to a free and appropriate public education. appropriate i believe is the key word there." i-d-e-a requires public schools to provide or pay for the necessary benefits and services for that appropriate education. <18-31-59 > "and it's just troubling that here in huntsville city schools, the parent has no meaningful input and might as well just be spectators. because that's the way they're treated." the law makes it clear . parents are supposed to be a key part of mapping out their child's education. crim thinks huntsville is coming up short. <18-30-52 > "the outcome of the iep, the placement, for example, is predetermined. so, the decisions are made downtown before we even sit down at the table." an i-e-p is short for individualized education program. <16-26-45 > "one thing that i've noticed with this district over time is that we seem to forget the most significant letter in iep. iep means individualized education program. so, individualized is the key." last school year . crim says carter thrived in a so- called regular classroom. take out sot? <18-33-05 > "and he had the opportunity for most of the day to learn to model the behaviors of his typically developing peers." but this academic year . <18-33-05 > "it's a variety kids with just various disabilities." he says the district coralled carter and other kids with special needs into a self-contained unit . <18-33-05 > "so, his least restrictive environment was taken from him that he had last year. that's huge. that's really important. that's critical for him." benjy crim insists the school district is just plain wrong. <18-33-05 > "the huntsville city school system has decided that if you choose to put your child, or if you have to put your child on extended standards, then they automatically go into this self-contained unit which is absurd. and it's not consistent with the federal statute." failing to agree on an i-e-p for the 2017-18 school year . the school district was supposed to stick to the program from the previous year. <18-39-12 > "this is what you call the stay-put provision. the district agreed to the stay put provision which means carter would have stayed put in his last agreed upon placement which would have been the same exact iep as last year. well, they have completely ignored that." crim describes his fight for what's legally due carter . hell on earth. unreturned phone calls and emails to the superintendent . cancelled meetings . i-e-p meetings that go nowhere . unproductive mediation . complaining to the state . even resorting to hiring a lawyer. carter's parents recently had their rightful due process hearing . that went nowhere. so now . it's up to a judge to hear carter's case in an administrative hearing. crim says he'd be lost without his attorney. < benjy crim 18-23-34 > "it shouldn't have to be a fight. we ought to be able to get these services without employing the services of an attorney." <nats > . some parents reach out to special education advocates. <carol woodard 17-36-01 > "they're typically in a situation where they're frustrated with the school system or their child is not learning or making the progress that they should be making." carol woodard owns hope 2 joy advocacy. <carol woodard 17-43-12 > " the biggest thing parents feel is that they're not being heard, or that they're being bullied." woodard works to back up moms and dads . and make sure school districts include those paretnts while developing their child's i-e- p. < carol woodard 17-40-33 > "and the critical piece is the parents are part of that team. instead of a team member . school districts can often make parents feel sidelined. < carol woodard 17-37-20 > "the decision's already been made based on the resources that they have available. and it's not individualized the way it's supposed to be." woodard points out . the law is intended to put power in parents' hands. <carol woodard 17-44-50 > "the sad thing is that the system doesn't work as it should. and we're trying to fix that and make a difference." back to what one parent sees firsthand . this disgusted dad thinks he's pinpointed the problem. <benjy crim 18-42-00 > "every bit of it comes from those people sitting behind their desks downtown in the merts center. the merts center is home base for huntsville's board of education. crim says it's time people inside the board of ed . put special needs students first. <benjy crim 18-46-04 > "we need to not be stuck on stupid. we need to get away from this mindset of we do this because this is the way we've always done it. you've got a director who's been sitting in that office for at least ten years. and i'm seeing no changes." <greg in sports chair > the crims aren't alone. some parents tell us they pack up and move so their students can go attend school in other districts. <3-shot greg > dan and demetria . again . i've gotten nothing from the huntsville school board despite repeated attempts to get information. <dan or demetria > greg, how much is it costing huntsville to defend these complaints? 