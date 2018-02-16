Speech to Text for Madison Co. School precautions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday... madison city schools has seen the impacts of a school shooting first hand... and it completely changed safety measures in the district. now... in the wake of the florida school shooting... the district is again thinking of the best ways to keep our kids safe... waay 31's kody fisher talked to superintendent robby parker tonight to find out exactly what they're doing... superintendent parker says they tackle this issue from all sides... part of it is the safety of the buildings... another... is teachers and staff knowing what's going on in students lives... tiffany knox is a parent of a pre schooler in madison city schools... she says every time she drops off her son... tiffany knox/parent of student "you just never know if it's going to be the last time you see them." the district never wants to see this scene from florida happen here... robby parker/madison city schools superintendent "i do think about it daily." parker has seen the impacts of a school shooting first hand... in 2010... a student shot and killed another student at discovery middle school... since then... they've made major changes... there is now an air lock system for entering the school... meaning you have to get buzzed in by the front office... and they have also implemented a text to protect system... where students can text in threats they see... so administrators can intervene... they've also put more emphasis on a stronger adult and student relationships... to prevent students from bringing guns to school in the first place... robby parker/madison city schools superintendent "that's the thing that we believe has been the most successful for us is for principles, teachers, and administrators, councilors, just to be close to the kids and know them." the district is always looking for new ways to ensure safety at their schools... robby parker/madison city schools superintendent "there's absolutely room for improvement." knox says a possible solution to the problem could come from tech companies... tiffany knox/parent of student "i think social media has a social responsibility to screen for that kind of stuff too. i don't know how they could, but they algorithms for everything."