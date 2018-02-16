Speech to Text for Beaver Dams

new tonight.... a limestone county community is voicing their concerns tonight after they say the city of athens isn't doing enough to get rid of beaver dams in the area.... they say the dams are leading to flooding and excessive mosquitoes. but the city told waay 31 -- they will now start coming out to the area once a week to clean up the beaver dams. waay31's meghan dooley spent the afternoon in the area and tells us more about what neighbors are saying needs to be done. meghan-"the land behind me is completely soaked in water, and neighbors in the area tell me the city is just putting a band aid on the true issue." sot from d.w.-"we've been given excuse after excuse and you know if its not taken care of before summer time it will be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. like many others who live along brownsferry street just west of downtown athens...d.w. daws is upset.. sotfrom d.w.-"just cleaning it out is not going to solve the problem until those beavers have been trapped or whatever they do to them." sotfrom james-"the mosquitoes problem is getting worse and worse,i see snakes, worse and worse" both daws and james holt say for the past three years...beavers are building dams in the ditches along their street causing flooding, mosquitoes, and an eyesore. sot from james-" there's actually another ditch that needs to be walked up and cleared out of the beavers." when we reached out to the city of athens --- they told us they've been clearing out the beaver dams in the ditches along brownsferry road and now plan to do so each thursday -- but they are only allowed to do so in the public right of way. the main issue -- according to neighbors -- lies on private property. and the city says -- they can't touch that. in fact, they say the property owner rejected the city's request to access the property to remove the beaver dams. both daws and holt say -- they just want to live without the flooding , snakes and mosquitoes created by the beaver dams. sotfrom d.w.-" it's also a health hazard and a safety hazard out here." we tried reaching out to the head of athens public works for more details -- but he has not returned our call. reporting in athens, meghan dooley, waay 31 news. waay 31 tried reaching out to the head of athens public works for more details -- but he has not returned our call.