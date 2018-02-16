Speech to Text for Jackson County Active Shooter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this country. new tonight.. one school district in our area says they currently only have one school resource officer to cover a total of eighteen schools... that school district is jackson county.. and though they say they have another officer on the way.. some say it's still not enough... especially after the school shooting in florida... so waay 31's scottie kay sat down with school officials today to see what other security measures they have in place to make up for the lack of officers.... officials with jackson county schools tell me, even though they don't have as many school resource officers as they'd like, they believe they might have something better... pkg: sot "when our kids come to school in the morning, they go home at night. that's what we want." according to director of student services, rhonda wheeler, doors are always locked, cameras are always on, and everyone has to be buzzed in at all jackson county schools... however some would say they're missing out on one big security measure... that being a school resource officer on every campus... and wheeler agrees that's very important... sot "they're priceless, they are. to have a uniformed officer on campus is going to deter a lot of people that might come into our schools, and i don't think we will be satisfied in jackson county until we have one resource officer at every school." however, wheeler says, while they wait on that to happen, she believes they already have something in place that works just as well... sot "the one best safety tool that we have is the love and the protective instinct of teachers in our schools." and parents agree... sot "they would go the extra mile for their kids. i really do believe that." samantha webb has a fifth grade son at hollywood school.. and says she's grateful for the way his teachers act all the time... sot "they will make sure that you are who you say you are when you pick up your kid." and that's what wheeler says she loves about jackson county teachers... sot "the protective instinct that they have to do thatthey don't think of themselves. and that's what's golden." sk on cam: and teachers i talked with today tell me taking care of their students and keeping them safe is just another part of their job.. and they tell me they're always happy to do it.. reporting in jackson county, scottie