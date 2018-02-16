Speech to Text for Florence police active shooter

fleeing students... thanks for joining us tonigt, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. florence police tell waay31 they do active shooter traning and even do traning with teachers to show them what to do in a situation like this. waay31's breken terry spoke with police about their training and additional training some residents would like to see, breken? florence police go through extenstive training on active shooter situations, specifically in schools- they also have school resource officers at every school in florence-- some residents tell me students should also be taught how to defend themselves in a situation like this. new at 6/traning for active shooter situations/flore nce herring- it's terifying. it's just plain awful. you can't describe it. bill herring told me with grandchildren in the public school system-- he worries about mass shootings. herring- it happens so often. because mass shootings are happening more- that means police departments are training more. robertson-we actually teach active shooter training to churches. anybody that asks about it. we teach it for the churches, any businesses and most definatly the schools. lt. steven robertson said the department does advanced law enforcement rapid response training- it cannot tell us the details of the training for secruity reasons but said it's prepared to handle an active shooter situation and so are school resource officers. robertson- we have sro's in all seven schools in the city of florence and they train with us for alert training and all that stuff. teachers also get some training as well. robertson- we have training with them. it's a form of run hide fight. robertson gave this advice, if you can't run or hide-- fight with everything you've got-- and that's what they teach. robertson- use a book, use a chair, anything you can get your hands on fight that person. herring tells us he's grateful for the training florence police offers, but thinks students should be taught what to do in an active shooter situation. herring- martial arts training, self defense. i think that would be a deterruant. robertson tells me if any of the department's sro officers call out sick a fill in officer is ready.he also told me police investigate all threats and encourages students to come forward if they see a classmate acting strangely or making threats. in florence