Speech to Text for Arrests Made After Body Found in Apt.

new this morning... two men are behind bars after huntsville police said they committed the seventh homicide this year. we now know more details about their criminal pasts. waay 31's will robinson-smith has been digging through court documents. he joins us live from huntsville police headquarters with more on the murder suspects. we learned overnight that both of the men arrested were out on probation when investigators said they killed the victim at an apartment complex on boxwood court wednesday morning. take a look at your screen. huntsville police arrested james romans and michael stoltzfus for the murder. romans was out on a two-year probation after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to a charge of second degree theft by deception. but while documents show romans violated the terms of his probation last month, a madison county judge reinstated the terms of his probation. also last month, romans pleaded guilty to a possession of a forged instrument charge in limestone county and was put on three year probation. also, stoltszfus was on a two- year probation when huntsville police said he assisted in the murder. late last march,