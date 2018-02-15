Speech to Text for Local Schools Prepared for Shootings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but teachers and parents here in the tennessee valley are still shaken after the shooting at marjory stoneman douglas high school. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live this morning with how local schools are responding to the one thing every teacher ... and parent ... hopes will never happen. sarah? bill, najahe yesterday's shooting in parkland marked the 18th school shooting this year ... schools here in huntsville have practices in place now ... doing whatever they can to be safe rather than sorry the superintendent of athens city schools told waay 31 this isn't the first time he's thought about a possible shooting at one of their schools. one preventative measure they have in place are double entry doors ... that are the only way for someone to get into the building during the day. the second set of doors is locked at all times and requires someone in the office to buzz all visitors in. the district also regularly runs drills for students and teachers ... making sure they're conditioned to respond in the worst case scenario. waay 31 also spoke with a huntsville city schools man who is both a teacher and a parent ... who told us he thinks students have been prepared to face whatever threat may come to the school. "very confident. they're very aware of their surroundings. they know that when that announcement comes over the intercom they know what time it is. they know to lock that door. we huddle in the corner and we look out for one another." we'll hear more from freeman at 5:30 ... when he tells us what ... if anything ... he thinks his district can do to prepare for a shooting scenario. live in hsv ss waay 31