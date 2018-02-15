wx_icon Huntsville 64°

wx_icon Florence 65°

wx_icon Fayetteville 61°

wx_icon Decatur 62°

wx_icon Scottsboro 61°

Clear
Flood Warning Wx Alerts

UAH loses pivotal game to Lee

UAH lost on the road to Lee on Wednesday night in a game with major postseason implications.

Posted: Wed Feb 14 20:46:50 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Feb 14 20:46:50 PST 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

Speech to Text for UAH loses pivotal game to Lee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the rest of the conference... stickin' with ball let's jump down to d-2 for u-a-h and lee...this is a big one for both teams tryin' to make the conference tournament... and justin ward came to play tonight...drains the turnaround jumper with ryan montgomery all up in his grill... a little later...no dice on the fadeaway but he's not done...slashes in there for two more of his game high 21 points... the other senior kip owens also did his thing...12 points...seven assists and six rebounds...for the big man... but the chargers live and die by the three and tonight they died by it...they were 28-percent from downtown and fall out of the top eight in the conference and now need a lot of help to make the g-s-c tournament...

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events