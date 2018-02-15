Speech to Text for UAH loses pivotal game to Lee

the rest of the conference... stickin' with ball let's jump down to d-2 for u-a-h and lee...this is a big one for both teams tryin' to make the conference tournament... and justin ward came to play tonight...drains the turnaround jumper with ryan montgomery all up in his grill... a little later...no dice on the fadeaway but he's not done...slashes in there for two more of his game high 21 points... the other senior kip owens also did his thing...12 points...seven assists and six rebounds...for the big man... but the chargers live and die by the three and tonight they died by it...they were 28-percent from downtown and fall out of the top eight in the conference and now need a lot of help to make the g-s-c tournament...