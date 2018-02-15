Speech to Text for Plans are in place in case a school shooting happens here

new information tonight... we're getting more insight into how school districts in our area are prepared for a shooting... waay 31's kody fisher talked to a teacher in the huntsville city school district tonight who says they're as ready as they'll ever be... in case the worst happens.. the teacher i talked to also has young children in school... he says a shooting happening at school is something always on his mind... micah freeman/huntsvil le city school teacher "it's very concerning. i worry about the safety of my kids just like any other parent." districts in our area have prepared in several ways... athens city schools has taken the preventative measure of focusing on students' psychological health... dr. trey holladay/superin tendent of athens city schools "if they're having some type of mental health issue type crisis in their life that just acutely happens all of a sudden they can get to somebody to talk." that's to prevent a student from bringing a gun to school... districts throughout our area have building safety measures in place... they also run frequent drills... as a high school teacher... micah freeman has seen those drills first hand... micah freeman/huntsvil le city school teacher "we practice and so practice makes perfect for a better outcome in case the real thing does come about." freeman says the kids he teaches have internalized what to do... micah freeman/huntsvil le city school teacher "very confident. they're very aware of their surroundings. they know that when that announcement comes over the intercom they know what time it is. they know to lock that door. we huddle in the corner and we look out for one another." freeman says he can't see how the district can do anything more than what they're doing right now... micah freeman/huntsvil le city school teacher "you can't predict these types of things. you can't predict somebody coming in school and killing 17 people." a major preventative measure schools in our area have... is the entrance into the school... beyond these doors are another set... and the only way you can get through those is if you get buzzed in by the office... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31