Speech to Text for Marshall County schools reopen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

today's attendance... officials with marshall county schools say they've seen a huge improvement in attendance district-wide... last week, they had over 600 absences, but todayonly 268... pkg: sot "we needed the break. and i don't know any parent that was upset about it." michelle rogers has a son who attends douglas high school.. and when he got the flu.. she says she did all she could to keep it from spreading.. sot "it was a well-needed break. we needed it to get our energy back, to get our strength back, and to clean." douglas high school principal angie stapler agrees the break was a good idea.. and says she's already seeing positive effects from it... sot "today, our attendance was back to normal. we were back to 28 or 30 students versus 78 to 80." and it's not just impacting student's attendance... sot "last week, at one point in our high school alone, there were 14 teachers absent." but parents are hopeful the four-day break gave students and teachers the time they needed to recover.. sot "less absences, more teachers in the classroom, hopefully less kids at school sick." live: even with improved attendance, officials here at douglas high schools tell me they will continue to fight the flu by cleaning the school every day... live in marshall county, scottie kay, waay 31 news