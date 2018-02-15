Speech to Text for Shoals fire departments extend help

androids. fire departments across tennessee and north alabama are doing everything they can to help the lawrenceburg fire department as they mourn the loss of a fallen firefighter. 38 year old jason dickey was killed in the line of duty monday night after a roof collapsed on him and five other firemen while they were battling a house fire on hood lakes road in lawrenceburg. waay31's breken terry shows us how other departments are stepping up and filling in. look live: here at fire station one in lawrenceburg, trucks from chattanooga, murfeesboro and other departments are running calls- while this department heals from losing one of their own-- something residents here tell me they are grateful for. edison- i think the most amazing thing that i've noticed is seeing nashville fire department escort jason back home. brooke edison says seeing firemen from across alabama and tennessee running calls for lawrenceburg gives her a better sense of the brotherhood these men share. edison- that has been the most amazing thing to me to see how close of a brotherhood the firefighters truly are and to see the support for our small town it means a lot. lawrenceburg fire chief jay moore tells us a lot of the firefighters in their department started off working at departments in the shoals-so it's no surprise shoals fire departments are stepping up to help as well. moore- we could not do the things were doing now without the outpouring of support from fire services across tennessee and northern alabama. florence fire officials tell us they offered to send firefighters to help run calls. kendall sherrel - one of the firemen injured monday night-- started off at the tuscumbia fire department. on wednesday, he was moved out of intensive care at southern tennessee regional hospital. all other firemen injured are out of the hospital. moore tells us these departments have taken the stress off of them and given them a chance to heal. moore- for the first time in my career i am not worried about what calls there is day to day. signs of support for jason dickey's family and the lawrenceburg fire department can be seen on just about every business sign in town. edison- to see the support from everyone is truly remarkable. look live tag: lawrenceburg firefighters will start working again on saturday morning-- officials tell me it will be emotional going back without jason but he would want them to continue saving lives in his honor. in lawrenceburg bt waay31.