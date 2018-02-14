Speech to Text for New Emojis Coming to Smartphones

whether you have an iphone or android device, everyone's smartphone is about to get a big change with over a hundred new emojis featuring all sorts of random things. if you're still unsure what an emoji is, it's those little symbols and faces people send to each other on their phones and tablets. our tech guy, jamey tucker explains, they're a much bigger deal than you might think the new emoji includes a hot face and cold face for extreme temperatures, a partying face, a pleading or begging face, a woozy face and smiling with 3 hearts. i count 4 but whatever. redheads get their due, so do curly haired, white haired and bald faces. a set of supervillans and superheros. i know you're asking yourself: why in the world would i ever use an emoji for a fire extinguisher or abacus...and how do they come up with these, and who is the they that decides on new emoji? there's an actual consortium of members, representing some of the world's largest tech companies and influencers such as facebook, google, apple, netflix and microsoft. the consortium meets, reviews suggested or submitted emoji and then votes on which ones to accept and release. and while we might think these are just a fun way to send goofy messages to friends, there's a greater purpose. the unicode consortium is actually developing a global language; a language anyone in the world can understand. these faces won't all look alike though. there will be slight differences depending on the device or app you use. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucker