Speech to Text for Fallen Firefighter Remembered

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

family and friends of a fallen lawrenceburg, tennessee firefighter will come together to remember the fallen hero. we've learned visitation for jason dickey will take place tomorrow from two to eight p-m at mars baptist church in lawrenceburg. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live this morning with more on how the community is responding to this loss. sarah? bill, najahe jason dickey was an eleven year veteran of the lawrenceburg fire department ... he died in the line of duty. firefighters responded to a fire around 4:30 pm at a home on hood lakes road. after fighting the fire for nearly four hours ... the home collapsed. that's when four lawrence firefighters, including dickey, and two new prospect firefighters were trapped in the house. all six of the firefighters were pulled from the fire ... but not without some injuries and of course dickey's death. waay 31 caught up with the mother of another lawrenceburg firefighter who said this loss hits close to home for every firefighter. "they're brothers. they do everything together with their families. that's why this is devastating for all of us so much." coming up at 5:30 i'll have more on the conditions of the other firefighters and the details of dickey's funeral service. live in hsv ss