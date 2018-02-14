Speech to Text for Overnight Fire Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

morning we start this morning with breaking news out of athens. fire raced through a business overnight...and even shut down a road for a while overnight. the street we're talking is lucas ferry road, just north of highway 72. it's about two miles southwest of the center of athens. waay 31's will robinson-smith has been on the scene all morning. will, what can you tell us about the fire? crews have been out here since shortly after midnight working on this fire and finally wrapped up here about an hour ago. when fire fighters got here to this building, the center of the garage was fully engulfed in flame and it was spreading out. officials tell me the north side of the garage was used by a business called lawn care plus. the fire managed to destroy a good chunk of the business, but they were able to stop it before flames reached the area where he stored the fertilizer and other chemicals. a storage shed on the south side of the garage was also spared thanks to fire fighters, but a few large rooms across the building were completely gutted. the cause of the fire is now under investigation. reporting live in athens, will robinson-smith, waay 31