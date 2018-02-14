Speech to Text for Boys basketball sub-regional recap

the ladies got first dibs on the state basketball tournament last night...gettin' things rollin' with the sub regional round... and tonight it was time for our 39 local boys teams to get their shot at the tourney... we'll start it off over at lee high school...kobe brown and the generals lookin' to punch that ticket to the regional semis...takin' on hayden... and you could tell they meant business from the get go...they come away with the steal here and another bucket to cap a 10-oh run to start the game... that's when kobe got in on the action...the dude's got college basketball's best comin' after him...and it's easy to see why... but this big's got more to his game than that...he can stretch the floor as well...check out the range!...that keeps the lead at double digits... and hayden never really got within striking distance...lee takes it 85-48 and will face pleasant grove at wallace state on monday... over to columbia high school...the eagles ranked 8-th in 4-a...squarin' off with carver tonight...and these two teams were in a slug fest through three quarters... down 27-24 miguel williams gets a hand on the inbounds pass and takes it straight to the rack for the easy lay in to cut the lead to one... but on the other end...jason ford drives the baseline to push that lead back up to three... however...columbia took that lead back...and never let it go...that's thanks to plays like this... williams...remember me?!... the human highlight reel in this one...that's a five point columbia lead... and it was more of the same down the stretch columbia wins it...58-49 the final...see ya in the regional semis boys... takin' a look at some scores around the area...alberville drops center point 47-35... but guntersville and west limeston didn't fare as well...they fall to mortimer jordan and fayette county... speakin' of fayette county they will meet another one of our local teams in the regional semis after deshler beat good hope 69-54... over at madison acadmey...annist on tried to make a late run against the mustangs but they hold on for the win