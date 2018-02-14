Speech to Text for Huntsville Board of Education

the huntsville city school district is on the hook for 65 thousand dollars as part of a legal settlement approved tonight at the board of education meeting... waay 31's kody fisher is digging through the settlement to find out why exactly your tax payer dollars are being spent on this... kody? i was able to get the agreement just over an hour ago... according to a district spokesman... this settlement dates back to at least 2016... when dr. casey wardynski was the superintendent of the district... we know the person who filed the lawsuit currently works at jemison high school... she will get 10 thousand dollars from this settlement... while 55 thousand goes to her attorney for legal fees... she will also be transferred to the position of administrator of the elementary special education alternative program... and become the administrator of the secondary special education alternative program... that second position comes with a 20 thousand dollar raise... according to the settlement... this lawsuit stems partially from a title seven complaint... which is a 1964 federal law preventing employers from discriminating against employees based on sex... race... color... national origin... or religion... as part of the agreement... the district is not admitting any guilt... tonight... waay 31 has reached out to the board of education president to find out how this will impact the districts budget... but we haven't gotten a call back... waay 31 will continue working to get more details tomorrow about what led to this settlement... so all of you at home know why your tax payer dollars were spent on it... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31