Madison officials, BallCorps sign baseball agreement

tonight at 10 -- minor league baseball is officially coming back to the tennessee valley. today city leaders and the owner of the team signed an agreement to relocate the team to north alabama. thanks for joining us -- i'm demetria mcclenton... and i'm dan shaffer.... waay 31's charlisa gordon joins us live now in madison with what has to happen next... now that the agreement is signed...things are going to start moving fast to button up the deal. the owner tells he's submitting the relocation document as tomorrow morning. mayor paul finley / madison: we now officially will partner together to bring minor-league baseball to the city of madison and the tennessee valley. after 10 months of negotiations...the two sides agreed to build a 7,000 seat capacity ballpark and move the mobile baybears to north alabama. ralph nelson the owner of the team says he's confident they will get approval from major league baseball, the minor league and southern league to relocate here. ralph nelson / owner, mobile baybears: people ask me why is that why the prior owner of the team then just move up here himself? and he told me wide away it's so much work to move a team. butt byte ralph nelson / owner, mobile baybears: and minor league baseball has an incredibly high bar for a team to relocate to leave one market and go to another. madison mayor paul finely said one of the city's sticking points when negotiating was the team name. mayor paul finley / madison: i also feel like if we're going to spend $46 million and needs to be contractually obligated that we have first rights to start as a madison something. city leaders say they still need to secure funding to build the $46.6 million ballpark...and to sign an agreements with the developer and acquire the land. all of that should be taken care of within the next two weeks. ralph nelson / owner, mobile baybears: by far the best market for minor league baseball in the united states that did not have a team is this market right here, so we are absolutely thrilled to be where our first choice was.