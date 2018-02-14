Speech to Text for Jury continues deliberations in Cortez Mitchell trial

jackson county, scottie kay, waay 31 news the jury is still out - day two of deliberations in a capital murder trial in decatur... 19-year-old cortez mitchell - along with two other defendants - is accused of killing two people in 2015 during a string of robberies... waay 31's brittany collins tells us why mitchell pleaded not guilty due to mental disease. look live i spoke to the defense attorney for cortez mitchell who argued during the trial that mitchell is mentally disabled. kg jacob roberts defense attorney for cortez mithell cortez mitchell along with cedric cowan, joseph cowan, and amani goodwinare accused of killing antonio hernandez lopez in the carport of his decatur home and joshua davis at wilson morgan park in may of 2015. all 4 were charged with three counts of capital murder, six counts of first degree robbery and one count of each shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building mitchell's defense attorney jacob roberts says goodwin accepted a plea deal last week. he'll serve a life sentence for each felony murder county and 20 years for each robbery count. the driver of the car. amani goodwin, he struck a deal with the state to plead guilty and got lesser defenses applied to him just prior of this case getting under way. roberts says a mental health expert testified in the trial for mitchell. he testified that cortez had an iq of 70 and a mental functioning capacity of a 11 and 12 year old. that hsi reading and writing skills are that of a4th and 5th grader. goodwin also agreed to testify at the trials of all 3 co-defendants. his testimony was that cortez didn't shove or cause any battery to any of the victims in this case. look live joseph cowan and cedric cowan will go to trial later on this year. reporting in morgan county brittany collins waay 31 news.