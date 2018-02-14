Speech to Text for Third swastika found on UAH

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for both i-phones and androids. new tonight-- today, waay 31 of a a third swastika sprayed on the university of alabama huntsville's campus. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the school -- after questioning administrators about the symbols of hate. dan, demetriauah's pokesperson told me the school believes the same personis responsible for all 3 swastikas. and remain adamant they're not a threat. take a look at this crime log waay 31 found tuesday morning. you can see the report from friday february 9th states a 3 inch by 3 inch swastika was spray painted on a light pole in a green space near the charger union. waay 31 pressed the university for answers on why it took a week to learn of the swastika's. the school's spokesperson told us because the symbol was found in public area..it is not being viewed as a threat by police. however--- a jewish community leader told me the swastika is a direct threat at his community. moshe cohen, chabad of huntsville rabi , "i think personally it's definitely a hate crime. it's definitelysomet hing that is directed at the jewish people. and directed at a certain history of the jewish people." the university's president released a statement monday about the first two reports saying in part..." robert a. altenkirch/presi dent of uah "the perpetrator of these acts is very much aware that their symbols of hate and ignorance are not shared by those in this space of progressive learning and growth." end quote rabbi moshe cohen said something good come come of this. he hopes it opens a door for the community to educate a younger generation on what the swastika means.... "it has to be an awakening and a message of education to the community at large. this is what the community has been through, the swastika means towards the jewish people." the university told us university police are investigating the incidents. however, no outside agencies are involved. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31