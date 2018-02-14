Speech to Text for Attendance improves after schools close due to flu

news. new at 5... waay 31 is learning just how much school closings impacted the spread of the flu in our area... students in guntersville, albertville, and boaz city schools returned to class yesterday... waay 31's scottie kay is live in guntersville today-- where she talked to school officials and parents about the difference in attendance now that school is back in session. dan, demetria.. officials with guntersville city schools tell me they haven't seen much of a change in attendance district-wide since students returned to school.... but one guntersville school says they've definitely noticed an improvement... steve moultrie, parent of guntersville high student "i think it's always best to air on the side of caution when it comes to dealing with the heath and safety of the students." guntersville high school, along with every other school in the district, closed last thursday and friday to clean the school because of the flu epidemic...but now that they're back open, waay 31 wanted to see if the closing made an impact on absences.. sot "during our peak time, we were seeing a little over 50 students out, maybe 55 or 57 students, and at this point, we only have 36 out." guntersville high school principal roseanne mabrey, says she's definitely seen an improvement. sot "nurse's office was a frequent place for students to be visiting during the school day. we have seen less traffic to our nurse, so that's been a positive sign." and mabrey says she thinks the closing and cleaning did exactly what they were hoping.. by allowing students time to get better and to help stop the spread of germs... sot "i don't hear as much coughing and sneezing so maybe that's an improvement." and parent steve moultrie says even though his son did not have the flu he's thankful the school system was proactive sot "it all goes back to the staff and teachers. a+ all the way around." officials with albertville and boaz city schools tell me they've seen a significant improvement in attendance district-wide, with a decrease in absences this week compared to last week... live in