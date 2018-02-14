Speech to Text for Jackson County Home Invasion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight... terrifying first hand account of a home invasion straight from the victim. the criminals came in, bullets flying, while only two teens were inside. deputies are still looking for three people who forced their way into a homein the baileytown community. putting one of the teens in the hospital. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and im dan shaffer. waay 31's scottie kay sat down with the 16-year-old who was just released after doctors used nine staples to close the wound to his head! k on cam: ethan rorex tells me he was sound asleep when he heard someone banging on his front door... then they later kicked it in sot "i woke up to come open the door because i thought it was my brother getting off work, and then they just kicked in the door by the time i could get there and just started shooting." that's what ethan rorex remembers from early monday morning... when three men bashed in his family's front door on county road 138. sot "i got body-slammed by one of them, and then pistol-whipped four times in the head." next, the intruders tied rorex and his friend using zip ties and then beat him... sot "i got threw face-down right here, and they held me face- down, and then shot right here above my head." rorex says he's still not sure what the home invaders wanted or why they attacked him. sot "i was in shock. i didn't know what was going on really. i was just like, 'what the heck.' and then especially when there's guns involved." rorex said he would never have imagined a brutal attack in his own home.. but, he's just thankful his family was not home. sot "i'm just glad that my mother and nobody else in the family was here really, because it probably could've been a lot worse." sk on cam: deputies tell waay 31, items were stolen from the home, but they couldn't tell us exactly what was taken... no arrests have been made at this time... reporting in