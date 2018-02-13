Speech to Text for Lawrenceburg firefighter killed, four others hurt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

chie first at 4... a town in tennessee -- is mourning the loss of a fireman -- who died in the line of duty. jason dickey of the lawrenceburg fire department--was killed when a roof collapsed on him and five other firefighters -- while they were putting out a fire. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer... waay31's breken terry joins us live in lawrenceburg after learning more about this fallen hero... i am here outside of fire station one in lawrenceburg tennessee. it has been an emotional day for first responders and dickey's family. he leaves behind a pregnant wife and three children. officials here called him a hero-- ready to give the ultimate sacrafice for his community. methvin- they all grew up together and went to high school together they are all within four or five years age difference. derese methvin's son grew up with 38 year old jason dickey-- the two went to lawrenceburg high school together and then both joined the lawrenceburg fire department. methvin- their just brothers to each other and not only fireman and firefighters but they are brothers they do things together with all their families. this is why this is devastating us so much. methvin said her son is heart broken like many others right now. methvin-he told me he said mama this is probably the worst day of my life. lawrenceburg fire chief jay moore-- had the same look of loss on his face as he spoke about dickey who was a 11-year veteran of the department. moore- these kids that i call kids because i am the oldest guy here you know are my boys. the boys that i never had and i have lost one of my boys. moore said dickey and six other firemen were trapped under a roof after it collapsed at this home near hood lakes road around 7pm monday night. dickey later died from his injuries. the other firemen are expected to survive. moore- we lost a hero. we lost a man who saved several lives in his 11 year career, literally out of creeks, fires and different calls we've had. other fire departments will be running calls in lawrenceburg for the next few days to give these firemen time to heal. dickey is the second firefighter to die in the department's history. live in lawrenceburg tn bt