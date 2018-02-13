Speech to Text for Next Steps to Secure BayBears

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of madison says it's quote "real close" to sealing the deal on bringing the mobile baybears up to our end of the state. however, they weren't able to come out of monday night's meeting with the team owners with a final agreement just yet. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at madison city hall. will, what does madison still need to do to make this a home run deal for the city? city leaders have a few more boxes they need to check or bases they need to load before hitting off a grand slam. take a look at your screen. city leaders need to... finalize the deal with the team owner get approval from major league baseball, minor league baseball and the southern league acquire the land to build the stadium on sign agreements with the developer of town madison once that is done, they will be able to erect the 46.6 million dollar stadium, which will seat about 7000 people. city leaders expect it to bring in about 2.2 million dollars annually in the first five years though licensing as well as parking, sales tax and naming rights. of course we will continue to follow the negotiations and let you know about new developments. reporting live at madison city hall, will robinson-smith, waay 31