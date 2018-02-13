Speech to Text for Gun Numbers at Airports

according to the huntsville international airport, 3,952 firearms were discovered at airport checkpoints across the country last year... up almost 600 from the year before. and ... for those of you who didn't know ... you should not bring your firearm through a checkpoint. firearms can be transported in checked bags ... but not in your carry on. if you want to travel with your firearms they have to be unloaded and locked away in a hard-sided container. huntsville international airport representatives are going to show people exactly what proper protocol for firearm travel today at the airport. today's presentation is designed to be very visual ... with several hands on examples.