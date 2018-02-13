Speech to Text for Fayetteville releases tape recording

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at 10... a fayetteville police officer is banned from stepping on the premises of the lincoln county sheriff's office! the officer's own department placed him on a 1-year probation for sexually- charged remarks he's accused of making in front of a female sheriff's employee. tonight, though, lincoln county's sheriff--complains the punishment doesn't go far enough. waay 31's brittany collins uncovered video and documents you'll only see and hear on waay 31. these recordings show 3 county deputies explaining what happened while they were in the room with city officer austin mcgee. we have another video made by the alleged victim ... who eventually complained about officer mcgee. <<sheriff > "do i feel justice is done. no i do not. do i have any control over that, no i don't not." lincoln county sheriff murray blackwelder . is upset. he doesn't like the way his law enforcement colleagues at the fayetteville police department are punishing officer austin mcgee. blackwelder says mcgee crossed the line. sheriff- "he simply was the one that caused this issue and he's the one i have to deal with. if i don't deal with this situation, then i have put my employees in a hostile work environment. blackwelder demanded a meeting with city leaders. city adminstrator scott collins says . their hands are tied. <scott collins > "in this case, the board and mayor are not to be involved in any personnel issues.this has been explained to the sheriff. and yet, he keeps pushing for a public outcry. or whatever. yet, he's singling out that one for some reason." what you're seeing in this video is an interview room at the fayetteville police department. investigators recorded their effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the sheriff's office. a woman working at the sheriff's office . accused officer mcgee of making sexually inappropriate comments in front of her. part of mcgee's day to day duties . often sent him to the sheriff's office where his female accuser works. we won't show you the woman or reveal her name . but, even she admits deputies were typically in the office when mcgee showed up. <18-20-10 > houk -- "i don't pay attention to it. to me, it's just guy talk." that's sheriff's deputy david houk . talking to about what he heard. houk says the woman warned all the men in the room . she didn't want to hear about their sexual conquests. <18-23-00 >"she tells all of us to 'get the hell out of here' to watch our mouths." back to officer mcgee. he may be familiar to you. he's the cop who complained about fayetteville's then- fire chief . using the n- word. sheriff blackwelder acknowledges he's close friends with now retired fire chief danny travis. <sheriff > "i know this occurred right towards the end of all of that mess they had going on then. i did talk to the district attorney prior to filing this complaint." the timeline is troublesome to some. the sexual harassment complaint came to the attention of city hall ... just two business days before travis handed over his retirement letter. investigators viewed a text sent by the alleged sexual harassment victim. the text suggests she waited until mcgee would be the only one caught . when she made her own cell phone recording. "i would record. butunnamed deputy is in here and i don't want to get him in trouble." <brittany > "sheriff blackwelder tells me he turned down an offer to meet with city administrator scott collins . blackwelder says he wants to meet with all city council members to see where everyone stands. reporting in- studio