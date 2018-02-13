Speech to Text for Swastikas found on UAH campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

historic hate symbols were found on a building at the university of alabama in huntsville... two swastikas have already been covered up... but the university is still looking for the person... or people responsible... all while saying this is simply graffiti... waay 31's kody fisher is at u-a-h tonight... kody... what are students saying about the swastikas? i'm getting different opinions from students about that the swastikas found right here at morton hall... one was outside the entrance... and was three inches by three inches... which is roughly this big... the other was found inside a bathroom... emma leiser lives in the dorm across the street from morton hall... emma leiser/uah student "it scares me a little bit that there are people on this campus that might take actions based on those ideologies against people of color or people that are lgbt plus." the president of u-a-h released a statement today condemning the swastikas... a week after they were covered up... in part... he says... quote... robert a. altenkirch/presi dent of uah "the perpetrator of these acts is very much aware that their symbols of hate and ignorance are not shared by those in this space of progressive learning and growth." a university spokesman told waay 31 they don't view the swastikas as a threat... or hate speech... emma leiser/uah student "i don't think that swastikas can not be seen as hate speech, because there are people that are alt-right ideologies that are being expressed now in america current day and there are real life nazis in america, unfortunately." a spokesman for the university told waay waay 31 the president of u-a-h waited a week to tell student about the swastikas because he was waiting to see how the investigation played out... as of right now... they are still looking for the person... or people... responsible... u-a-h student jeremy pidgon says this is the first time he's seen anything like this happen on campus... jeremy pidgon/uah student "i hope its an isolated incident and its just angsty teenagers being angsty." the university told waay 31 they've increased surveillance around campus to catch the person... or people... responsible... if they happen to do it again... reporting live at u-a-h... kody fisher...