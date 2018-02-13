Speech to Text for Baybears deal still not finalized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tonight madison city council was supposed to discuss the finalized lease agreement...but on friday it was pulled from the agenda. after tonight's meeting the owner of the team and city leaders went behind closed doors for about 2hrs and the agreement still has not been finalized. here's a look at what the stadium could look like. it's going to be a 7,000 seat capacity multi-purpose venue. the city stands to earn roughly $2.2 million in revenue annually for the first 5 years and drop slight there after. so what's next...they need to finalize this deal with the team owner. get approval from mlb, minor league b-ball, southern league acquire the land, sign agreements with the developer and secure funding to build the $46.6 million dollar stadium. but the mayor say they're close. like real close and i have think that's the case. but real close to making sure that the numbers work. counsel has always said this has to work in a way where they feel like minimally if any do we have to touch our general fund while also making sure it is the catalyst that we want for economic development. council will hold a public hearing on financing the ballpark on monday 2/26. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31