Girls Basketball Sub-Regional Recap

next! tourney time... because here in the yellowhammer state we don't have to wait till marchfor all that...'cause tonight marked the tipoff of the state basketball tournament...an d this night belonged to the ladies... now as cliche as it may be...hazel green's got a huge chip on their shoulder after losing in the championship game last year... and after watchin' the first couple minutes of this one you got the sense that thing is about as big as a super sized dorito... they led it by 20-plus points before half the folks in there had a chance to sit down...exhibit a right there... and that was a sign of things to come...up 23 in the first...it's gettin' worse...jaelyn johnson on the steal...how 'bout the euro step to cap it off...ballin'...the trojans are cruisin' and it's only the first quarter!... and that continued as this thing wore on...because even when they were wrong...their teammates made 'em right... trojans win by 66 points...you do not want to see them in this tourney... movin' on out to madison...the mustangs have a new coach...but it's the same goal...back-to- back titles...gotta get through a tough opening round draw in fourth ranked anniston first... and it proved to be just that in the third...two point ball game... but go ahead and make it 22- all after the members only bounce makes it count... however victoria bolin had an answer on the other end for the stangs...money from three point land...and m-a's back on top... not slowin' down either...damaya calvert with the dime and we've got another bucket... this one puts the mustangs up three late in the third... down the stretch the shots kept fallin' and they took care of business at the charity stripe to take this one 43-36... let's keep it rollin' with a couple scores from around the area...seventh ranked hartselle comes awaywith the seven point win over jackson olin... ninth ranked lee comes away with the 65-51 win over west point... and check out scottsboro...cr uisin' past mortimer jordan 66 to 32... more locals...and more lopsided scores here...not a bad night for priceville...winby thirty and you're gifted with a date with top ranked deshler in the second round who nearly dropped a hundred on dora.. and lauderdale county drops susan moore 69 to 44... and now the tournament for our local girls moves to wallace state and jacksonville...