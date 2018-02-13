Speech to Text for State of NASA 4pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

future of space flight. dan, demetria, 19.9 was the magic number today as president trump revealed there would not be any cuts to nasa, infact they got more than they had originally thought with 19.9 billion in fuding. i'm at the marshall space center where i was able to hear first hand nasa acting adminstrator robert lightfoot's vision for space exploration and how the new budget is crucial to help them get there. mr. lightfoot was nothing but optimistic and confident in his address, starting things off by saying " america will lead the way back to the moon and take the next giant leap from where we made the first small step nearly 50 years ago." the budget will focus nasa on exploration missions and reinforce the value of the united state in their knowledge and discoveries while deepening partnerships internationally. putting america in the driver's seat and at the forefront of leading the global effort to advance our future in space. there will be a fous to human space flight and at the core of it all, cutting edge science. i asked mr. lightfoot if he was surpised by the budget or if he had expected it. "i mean 19.9 was better than we thought we'd get because of the fiscal restraints with the government. i was hoping for it but hope it a management tool. we were very pleased we thought the adminstration showed confidence in us that we can accomplish something not just for nasa but for the nation. mr. lightfoot ended things by saying we are once again on a path to return to the moon with an eye toward mars. reporting live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31