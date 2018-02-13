Speech to Text for State of NASA

both i-phones and androids. new at 5... a historic day here in huntsville! the marshall space flight center hosted "the state of nasa" address... before president donald trump unveiled his budget for fiscal 2019 - there was talk of cutting back nasa funding... however that was not the case... nasa is getting 19.9 billion dollars under the new spending plan... waay 31's mary-lee adams was at "the state of nasa" address and joins us now with more... dan, demetria, 19.9 was the magic number today and everyone here at marshall space flight center was extremely happy about it. nasa's acting adminstrator robert lightfoot talked about his vision for space exploration today. and we were alsoable to get a sneak peak of what they're working on right here in huntsville. mr. lightfoot started things off by saying " america will lead the way back to the moon and take the next giant leap from where we made the first small step nearly 50 years ago." the budget will focus nasa on exploration missions and reinforce the value of the united state in their knowledge and discoveries while deepening partnerships internationally. putting america in the driver's seat and at the forefront of leading the global effort to advance our future in space. a lot of the future is happening right here in huntsville where they're working on hardware that will be used in the first launch of the new sls. we're applying the foam for the thermal protection system on the launch vehicle stage adapter her at marshall space flight center. it's the largest piece of hardware being built here at marshall for sls. behind us is the hardware, we're about halfway done and that's why you see it in that stripped configuration, we'll go through and we'll finish applying that over the next few weeks. they should be done applying the foam in about a month and then after some internal installs it will be ready to be sent to the kennedy space center for the 2019 sls launch. reporting in huntsville, marylee adams waay