Speech to Text for State of NASA Address

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

of 13 hundred dollars. an historic day here in huntsville as the marshall space flight center hosted the "state of nasa" address... president trump rolling out a budget of 19.9 billion for nasa funding - well above what many had anticipated... and that puts nasa in a position to go well beyond the moon! waay 31's marylee adams was at the state of nasa address and has more on the future of space flight. dan, demetria, nasa acting adminstrator robert lightfoot gave the address today and it was extremely optimistic with the focus on the future of space flight. but there were some changes discussed regarding the international space system. mr. lightfoot started things off by saying " america will lead the way back to the moon and take the next giant leap from where we made the first small step nearly 50 years ago." the budget will focus nasa on exploration missions and deepen partnerships internationally. putting america in the driver's seat and at the forefront of leading the global effort to advance our future in space. here in huntsville, a lot of the work has been done with the internation space station. in this new plan, nasa wants to disassemble the iss into other partners and make it more commercially driven. mr. lightfoot first talked to me about the excitement of the new budget and also explained how they plan to change iss. "i mean 19.9 was better than we thought we'd get because of the fiscal restraints with the government....it's just gonna take some transition time. we're gonna put a plan together to see how we can go do that and what the what i call trigger points are. we think the commercial industry can pick this thing up and we'd like to help them do that so we can move on into deeper space." the goal is for this transition to happen by 2024. he also said by the late 20 20's the goal is for nasa to be exploring on the moon and getting ready to go to mars. in huntsville, marylee adams