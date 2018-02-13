Speech to Text for Evidence fast-tracked in murder investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new at six-- key evidence in a brutal colbert county murder -- is awaiting testing by the state forensics lab. tonight-- the sheriff tells us -- this reveals an even bigger problem at the forensics lab -- the lack of funding. 69 year old john johnson was found stabbed to death in his bainbridge loop home just days before christmas- and his killer is still on the loose tonight. thanks for joining us tonight- i'm demetria mcclenton. and im dan shaffer. waay31's breken terry did some digging today to find out why no arrests have been made in this case. i am here in downtown tuscumbia just outside of the colbert county sheriff's office where sheriff frank williamson tells me they have evidence from the scene of this murder-- but because the state forensics lab is back logged, they haven't gotten this evidence back yet-- which could lead to putting a suspect behind bars. williamson- we've got a killer that's walking the street and we need to get locked up and everyday is closer to him doing it again. colbert county sheriff frank williamson tells us his investigators have worked around the clock to solve john johnson's murder -- but they are waiting on crucial evidence to be tested by the state forensics lab. williamson- it's been very frustrating. i want to make it clear that the employees of the forensics lab it's not their fault. this is not the forensics lab fault this is a legislative issue and it needs to be addressed by the legilsature. williamson, johnson's family, and dozens of others called the state forensics lab to get the evidence in the case fast tracked. officials are hoping to have the forensic results by next week. john johnson was stabbed over a dozen times at his home in colbert county -- williamson is asking law makers to properly fund the forensics lab or come up with another solution to get evidence tested quicker. williamson- there is a need. the people of colbert county and the citizens in the state of alabama don't deserve this they deserve better. williamson tells us since johnson's murder they have increased patrols in the area where the crime happended. we reached out to the state forensics lab to see how many cases they were behind on. we have not gotten a response from them at this time.