Swastikas found at UAH

news. new tonight... symbols of hate -- defacing the halls of academia! graffiti - two swastikas - were found at morton hall at the university of alabama huntsville last monday. they were covered up right away... and right now... the university is still investigating--to find those responsible.. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the university--wit h how the college is going about doing just that... kody? a university official tells waay 31 they've increased surveillance around campus in case it happens again... we know one of the swastikas was found outside of the entrance to morgan hall... it was roughly three inches by three inches... which is about this big... the other swastika was found inside a bathroom inside morton hall... the president of the university released a statement to faculty and students today... about the swastikas... condemning the actions of whoever did it... this comes a week after they were found and covered up... a university official told waay 31 the president of the university waited to make a statement... because he was waiting to see how the investigation played out... right now... the university sees these swastikas as simply graffiti... and not hate speech... or a threat... we're told that's another reason the president of u-a-h waited to make a comment... right now i'm going to see what students have to say about this... and see if they also view this as isolated graffiti... or an underlying threat... reporting live from u-a-h... kody