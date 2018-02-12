Speech to Text for Human remains found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

2,500 dollars. an almost 18-month-old missing persons case may be closed soon... human remains were found in a wooded area in jackson county... according to officials - the remains found off county road 13 are believed to be those of a decatur man who went missing back in october of 2016... waay 31's scottie kay is in jackson county today where she learned how the remains were found - what neighbors think about it - and what will happen next... dan, demetria.. officials with the jackson county sheriff's office tell me one decatur family may have closure after almost a year and a half.. as the sheriff says he's almost certain they've found the family's missing loved one. chuck phillips, jackson county sheriff "wandered off, somehow or another, off the main road and then was driving down a four- wheeler road is actually what it was. he got his vehicle stuck between some trees and couldn't go any further." that's what jackson county sheriff chuck phillips says happened to missing decatur man, james elliott... according to officials, the 72- year-old had been missing for about four weeks before they even knew he was in jackson county... they say they were notified after his truck was found wedged between two trees on private property... his pants and i-d were found almost a year later.. not far from where his truck was spotted... but still no sign of elliott... until last friday night... when officials say hunters stumbled upon something unexpected... sot "several remains, including a skull, of what we believe is going to be james elliott from decatur." sot "i mean, that's something that doesn't happen around here everyday." shavonna mclain lives near where the remains were found and says she can't imagine what the family has been going through for almost a year and a half... sot "i just hate that for the family. knowing that he was out there like that." but phillips says he feels confident these hunters just helped close a missing persons case... sot "it's too close to the vicinity where we were at. we have nobody else missing in that area except him." phillips says he's thankful for those hunters, whose actions may have provided some closure to elliott's family... sot "we didn't feel like anybody would ever find him, but we got really lucky. and we appreciate them contacting us and taking us back down there." right now, phillips says the remains have been sent to a forensics lab for positive identification, but as far as what comes next... sot "hopefully, we can recover several more of the remains and give it to the family." and mclain says that's probably exactly what the family needs... sot "i'm sure it's probably just closure, i mean, it's been so long that he's been gone. i'm sure it's just nice to have the closure." sheriff phillips says that search for the rest of the remains will have to happen after the rain is gone and the sun is back out... because right now, he says the ground is too wet...in jackson county, scottie kay, waay 31 news