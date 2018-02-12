Speech to Text for Sex Crime and Victim is a Minor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

live outside the county jail where mullins remains locked up. dan, demetria-- i just checked before our newscast and john mullins is still here in jail with a 137 thousand dollar bond. one neighbor i talked to today told me she hopes he doesn't return to their neighborhood anytime soon. "i recognize the man but i don't know his name. i've seen him several several times. it's very disturbing. i have grandchildren." wanda odem told me she's disgusted about the accusations against her neighbor john mullins. ""he ought to be treated like h treated that child and see what it feels like to be treated like that. it disgusts me."" the madison county sheriff's office started investigating mullins last week after the victim showed madison county school officials obscene pictures he's accused of sending. the sheriff's office called in the national children's advocacy center to help investigate. deputies arrested mullins sunday night at his home on manely road in hazel green because this is a sex crime and the victim is a minor, we're not releasing the victim's name. and investigators aren't saying where or when the alleged crimes happened. but odem doesn't need the specific details to vent her frustration. "he wouldn't be alive today if i had anything to do with it. because there is no child in this world that deserves to be treated like that. a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told me investigators don't think there are any other victims. but this isn't mullins first run-in with the law.he currently faces five other charges on drug arrests. live in madison county sydney