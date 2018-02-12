Speech to Text for TVA Concerns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

waay 31's breken terry went to the banks of tennessee -- where she found out -- officials are asking people to stay off any the water. she shows us -- just how much water is flowing through the area. i am here at the tennessee valley authority's rockpile recreation area and if you look just behind me you can see wilson dam with just about all of the spillways open- making the river incredibly rough and dangerous. mitchell- it's bad you don't want to get on it right now. doug mitchell has been fishing in the shoals for almost 60 years and says with waters levels up and currents moving fast it's best to stay off. mitchell- the water temperature is so cold if you fell in the water right now your chances of survival, unless somebody is in the boat with you to pull you out of the water your chances of survival are very slim. according to lauderdale county emergency management the river is expected to crest on wednesday-- meaning the waters will continue to rise-- which brings logs and trees to the surface. grabryan- the heighth of the water changes the character of what's under it not to mention all of the debris that's floating. officials are asking people to stay off the river and creeks until the end of the week. grabryan- not only are you indangering yourself but your indangering those first responders that are going out there to help you. mitchell- you gonna miss a lot of fishing if you get killed so it's best to just stay off the river right now. officials hope people will heed these warnings and stay off the river until water levels get back to normal. in the shoals bt