Speech to Text for LawCall: Health Insurance Claims Being Denied

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

you send them to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started is michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. good to see you. >> michael timberlake: great to be here. >> sharon doviet: a news story out there talking about health insurance claims being denied. if you file for a health insurance coverage and they deny you, is that just the end of the story? >> michael timberlake: not typically. you know, the -- the new story was about a doctor who was reviewing -- denying claims before he even reviewed any of the medical records. so that could be a huge problem. but in most instances, especially when dealing with an employer provided insurance plan they're governed by federal law, not necessarily by state law, but the main thing that you need to know, you need to know the language in your plan, not -- you know, they don't cover everything and they don't pay 100% of everything. you need to know when you need to get pre-approved for something. you can call them. they have, you know, people that will talk to you about whether this procedure will be paid for, how much, and do that before you do that. now, if it's an emergency, obviously, you can't do that. but you need to be as proactive as possible as you can. you know, if they deny your claim, make sure you put it in writing and make sure you appeal it. because most of these plans require you to exhaust any administrative remedies before you look to a legal remedy, especially governed by federal law, you have to go through all the hoops they have the opportunity to make you jump through before you can sue or potentially go to arbitration and most of these claims are going to be, you know, even if you do get to court, it's going to be decided by a judge as opposed to a jury. >> sharon doviet: if you take "no" for an answer, that's the answer you're going to get. >> michael timberlake: right. the main thing is be proactive on the front end, make sure you understand