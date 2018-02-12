Speech to Text for State Of NASA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

happening today... nasa is expected to respond to the president's 2019 budget proposal today at the marshall space flight center on redstone arsenal. that budget-- could reveal more details about future funding for the international space station. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live right now outside the arsenal ... sarah, what do we know about the president's plan for the space station? bill, najahe ... we got word last month that the president may be looking to cut funding for the international space station ... which hits close to home here at the mashall space flight center. here's what we know-- the international space station will continue to receive federal funding through 2024. after that ... the organization's funding is up in the air. but, according to the post, the white house is actively working on a transition plan that would move the space station from the public to the private sector ... that means ... a private company could own a portion of the international space station ... taking the space station out from under nasa's umbrella. between now and 2024 ... nasa plans to expand commercial partnerships. that way ... in theory ... the president can maintain his mission of getting americans on the moon ... without using federal funding. and according to the post's article ... the united states has already invested 100 billion dollars in the space station. now the 2018 budget for nasa came in with a pricetag of 19- point-one billion. reports say the president'spro posed budget for nasa for 2019-- coming in at 19-point-9 billion dollars. waay 31 will be here on the arsenal all day today covering this story as it unfolds. live in hsv ss waay 31 news.