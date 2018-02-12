Speech to Text for Flood Watch At Paint Rock River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

part of the weather we're tracking is a flood warning that's impacting parts of the tennessee valley. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live near paint rock river in jackson county. will, what are conditions like right now? this is one of the few spots around our area that is currently under a flood warning. according to the most recent national weather service data, the river here is sitting at just over 18, which is shy of the moderate flood risk level. but as you can see, it's well below highway 72 here. check out this video from yesterday. this is state route 65, which runs along the paint rock river here in jackson county. the water at that point was flooding the road and making it impassible for those living in the area. fortunately, levels have gone down here at the river and in talking to meteorologist kate mckenna, roads in this area shouldn't flood. other spots you may want to watch for as you're going about your commute though are near big nance creek in north courtland and by the tennessee river in florence. reporting live along the paint rock river, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.