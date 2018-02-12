Speech to Text for Flooding at Paint Rock River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

new tonight.... the rain is over for now -- but some places in the tennessee valley are showing the effects of this weekend's heavy rain. rivers in the area have flooded -- leaving some roads impassable. waay 31's meghan dooley went out to communities along the paint rock river to check conditions there. meghan-" saturday night's rainfall equated to flooding on roads and property in their community." along the paint rock river ... you can clearly see the effects of saturday's rain. state route 65 is flooded. trees trunks are standing in water ... feet- deep. some neighbors i talked with along the way didn't want to go on camera. but they did tell me that some are having to take different routes to their homes because certain roads have become impassale. in other areas -- water was reaching tree limbs, enchroaching on property and drowning fields altogether. reporting in jackson county, meghan dooley, waay 31 news .